Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. British Columbia’s police complaint commissioner has set off an investigation into the conduct of 19 officers from eight separate police departments.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. British Columbia’s police complaint commissioner has set off an investigation into the conduct of 19 officers from eight separate police departments.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver high school sent into lockdown over ‘prop’ axe for class project

Vancouver Police applauded the ‘quick thinking’ of students and staff who thought the threat was real

Vancouver Police have found that the reported “weapon” that sent Killarney Secondary School into lockdown Thursday (June 16) was a prop for a school project.

Police received reports around 9 a.m. of a student wielding an axe inside the school. That prompted a swift police response, including a room-by-room search for the suspect. Nobody was injured in the incident.

“We applaud the quick thinking and cooperation of all staff and students who believed this was an active threat in the school,” Police said in a Tweet.

Just one day earlier, the school was evacuated after two teens — who are not Killarney students — detonated bear spray inside the school while attempting to assault a male student. Approximately 2,000 students were evacuated Wednesday in response to the incident.

A number of students and staff were treated for exposure to the bear spray and a smaller number were taken to hospital as a precaution.

READ MORE: Lockdown ends at Vancouver high school after reports of person with a weapon inside

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

Previous story
B.C. moves specialized infant formula behind pharmacy counters to preserve supply

Just Posted

Lake City Secondary School staff, including wookworking teacher Andrew Hutchinson (centre) present six dollhouse training aids to representatives Fire Chief Paul McCarthy (from front left), Deputy Fire Chief Joan Flaspoehler and Fire Chief Brad Elliot from 150 Mile, Wildwood and Williams Lake fire departments. The structures will be used to study fire behaviour in buildings and assist in training. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
LCSS students build, donate six dollhouse training structures to assist local fire halls

Steve Forseth sits on the Cariboo Regional District board and is the new president of the North Central Local Government Association. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Steve Forseth fills role as president in North Central Local Government Association

Williams Lake city councillor Jason Ryll, owner of Front Row Voiceovers, said while his vocal cords took a beating he had fun providing the voice for a video game. (Photo submitted)
‘Opportunity to give back’: Jason Ryll new chamber executive director

Repairs to city streets in downtown Williams Lake are set to begin after Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Pothole patching to begin on Williams Lake streets after Stampede weekend