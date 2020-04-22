Hundreds of masks have been donated to communities in the Cariboo from an organization in Vancouver. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Vancouver China- Canada organization donates 100s of masks to Cariboo communties

Mayor Walt Cobb received 850 on behalf of Williams Lake

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb is preparing to share masks to those who need them after the City received 850 from an organization in Vancouver.

“They were donated from the Canada China City Friendship Association in Vancouver,” Cobb told the Tribune Wednesday. “James Wu who helped us organized our trip to China in 2017 actually got them and had them set up.”

There are hundreds being delivered to communities between Cache Creek and Barkerville for use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We really appreciate it,” Cobb said, noting Al Richmond, CRD director, arranged to meet Wu in Kamloops and picked them up.

They are not N95 masks but the type a person can wear out in public.

During the regular city council meeting Tuesday, April 21, the City’s chief administrative officer Milo MacDonald said the City continues to source personal protective equipment, including N95 masks and hand sanitizer.

“We have different avenues available to us than Interior Health,” MacDonald said.

In the region many volunteers continue to sew masks as well.

Mayor Walt Cobb said the masks are not N95 masks but the type that are appropriate for people to wear out in public. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

