An Air Canada Express aircraft on approach to land at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., travels past construction cranes at the Oakridge Centre mall redevelopment in Vancouver, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Officials with Vancouver International Airport are promising new real-time weather monitoring equipment, gate protocols and better communication after releasing a review of the travel chaos caused by snow last December. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver airport promising improvements following Christmas season travel mess

Report: two dozen aircraft with passengers aboard waited up to 11 hours on the tarmac

Officials with Vancouver International Airport are promising new real-time weather monitoring equipment, gate protocols and better communication after releasing a review of the travel chaos caused by snow last December.

The report says severe winter weather over seven of the busiest days of the year led to 1,300 flight cancellations and other disruptions that affected more than 180,000 passengers.

The report says two dozen aircraft with passengers aboard waited up to 11 hours on the tarmac because there were no gates available, while passengers were given inaccurate information and communication from the airport authority was inadequate.

It concludes the problems did not have a single cause, but demand exceeded processing capacity due to winter weather conditions, prompting a cycle of delays, cancellations and congestion.

Metro Vancouver was hit with several significant snowfalls between Dec. 18 and Dec. 23, leading to widespread airline cancellations and delays.

The airport authority is promising improvements, including better weather monitoring and baggage-tracking equipment, new gate protocols so passengers can deplane within 30 minutes of landing and better training for staff to improve passenger supports.

“I am not going to sugar-coat it. It was not our finest hour,” airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says in a letter included in the report.

“Our safety promise was kept. Our customer service commitment was not.”

READ MORE: Messy Christmas for travellers as more storms bear down on Ontario, B.C.

Air TravelVancouver

Previous story
Clearwater woman who killed husband sentenced to a decade in prison
Next story
Senior staff member of Fraser Valley school district photographed with Hells Angels

Just Posted

People living in a homeless camp below Williams Lake city hall began dismantling it Monday, April 17. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake homeless camp below city hall taken down

Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division in Williams Lake will be reducing operations to one shift. Employees were notified Monday, April 17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tolko plans reduction to one shift at Soda Creek in Williams Lake, impacting 65 employees

Four wolves caught on a game cam near the end of Saloompt River Road in the Bella Coola Valley on Saturday, April 15. (Julia Michalchuk photo)
Wolves kill dog just outside Bella Coola home

Farwell Canyon near Riske Creek, B.C. is a destination spot for tourists in the Cariboo Chilcotin and an area where each year mountain bikers from all over would gather for the Four-Twenty Weekend to ride and celebrate the start of riding season. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake mountain bikers raise awareness of Farwell Canyon closure prior to 4/20 event