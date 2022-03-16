An attendee enters an Airbus A380 passenger aircraft, operated by Etihad Airways, during the 15th Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 13, 2017. Bloomberg photo by Natalie Naccache.

An attendee enters an Airbus A380 passenger aircraft, operated by Etihad Airways, during the 15th Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 13, 2017. Bloomberg photo by Natalie Naccache.

Vaccinated travellers will no longer need a COVID-19 test to come to Canada: source

Official announcement is expected later this week

Vaccinated travellers will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test to come to Canada as of April 1, according to a source in the federal government.

The source, who is not authorized to speak publicly about the upcoming policy change, says an official announcement is expected later this week.

At the end of February, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced travellers coming to Canada would be able to present a negative rapid-antigen test at the border as an alternative to a more costly and time-consuming molecular test.

At the time, he said he would consider easing COVID-19 travel restrictions further if the epidemiological situation continued to improve, hospitalizations diminished and Canadians continued to get their booster shots.

He also said the government would move away from stiff restrictions now that Canada has more tools to deal with the pandemic.

While Canada’s handle on COVID-19 cases has been improving over the last several weeks, the World Health Organization says rates have begun to creep up in Europe and other parts of the world.

—The Canadian Press

border agencyCoronavirustravelvaccines

Previous story
Sunwing to fully reimburse B.C. woman, 94, who was abandoned at airport
Next story
‘I yelled and screamed’: B.C. woman, 94, abandoned at airport following Sunwing flight

Just Posted

Paramedics, doctors and nurses have helped Natasha Wasmuth (sitting) throughout her epilepsy diagnosis, treatment and seizures. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Epilepsy leaves a mark in Quesnel

WLCC Stick curlers participated in a windup and a fun chicken shoot. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake curlers enjoy successful season

Cowboy poet Frank Gleeson makes a habit of writing humorous and down to earth poems about lakecity life. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Local cowboy poet pens birthday poem to mark Williams Lake’s 93rd year of incorporation

Students at Cariboo Adventist Academy have created some designs in hopes the city of Williams Lake will consider to adopt a new flag design. This is one of 12 designs the class submitted. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake students propose new design for city’s flag