Little brown bat wing with White Nose Syndrome. (submitted)

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Be aware of little brown bats that could latch onto your camper, hiding in the nooks and crannies of trailers or campers, before inadvertently being brought into B.C.

The province is asking for residents to check for stowaway bats in their vehicles while travelling this summer before returning back to the B.C..

The concern is that some of these bats could be carrying a fungal disease known as white-nose syndrome, a disease that is not dangerous to people or pets, but has killed millions of bats in eastern North America.

While it hasn’t taken hold in B.C. yet, it has recently arrived in nearby Washington State, the ministry of environment said, leaving B.C.’s chief veterinary officer concerned.

Travellers are asked to check under any small compartments where a bat could hide, such as closed umbrellas, awnings or gear racks.

If a bat is found, the ministry says to use a thick towel or oven mitts to remove it, gently nudge it into a container and safely release it.

If you find one in your vehicle after a long trip, the ministry asks you notify the B.C. Wildlife Health Program or the B.C. Community Bat Program at 1-855-922-2287.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?
Next story
Tsilhqot’in community names officially recognized by Province

Just Posted

Tsilhqot’in community names officially recognized by Province

Tsilhqot’in names will now appear on provincial government resources, maps and databases

Indian Horse audiobook narrated by Williams Lake city councillor

Jason Ryll is the voice of Saul Indian Horse in a new audiobook

Hospital Trust to host BBQ and barn dance at Jacobson Ranch

Western themed fundraiser for Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust

B.C. First Nations regulate pickers arriving for post-wildfire mushrooms

Tsilhqot’in Nation, based in Williams Lake, has also begun regulating morel pickers

Former daycare operator convicted of kidnapping

Zsuzsanna Holland has been found guilty of abucting a person under the age of 14

VIDEO: Canadians rise for early-morning Royal wedding celebrations

Canadians gathered for early-morning broadcast of marriage between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Windsor sparkled on a warm spring day as tens of thousands of people jammed its quaint roads

3 survivors after airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba

It was Cuba’s worst aviation disaster in three decades and its third major air accident since 2010

Young mother’s death devastates Vancouver Island family

Father and three young children can’t access GoFundMe account established in mother’s name

Former daycare operator convicted of kidnapping

Zsuzsanna Holland has been found guilty of abucting a person under the age of 14

Northwest family doctors win awards for B.C. launch of CHANGE Program

Program brings together healthcare professionals to help people make long-term lifestyle changes

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its oil

Most Read