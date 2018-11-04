UTV stolen from Williams Lake business early Sunday morning

At roughly 2 a.m. on Nov. 4, RCMP responded to a report of a possible stolen UTV

The Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating a UTV stolen from Gordo’s Rent-All in Williams Lake in the early morning hours Sunday. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking for assistance after a UTV was stolen from a local business in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At roughly 2 a.m. on Nov. 4, RCMP responded to a report of a possible stolen UTV that was in the area of Pinchbeck Street.

“The (UTV) was in the area and it appeared the driver was unable to turn on the headlights,” said Williams Lake RCMP Const. Sam Nakatsu. “Upon attendance to the area it was discovered that there was a break and enter to Gordo’s Rent-All on Mackenzie Avenue.”

Nakatsu said thieves broke into the building and stole a 2018 Kawasaki Teryx 4, blue in colour.

Gordo’s Rent-All, meanwhile, said in a Facebook post they believe the machine was being driven downtown erratically, possibly even hitting cars.

“It was driven past the police station, even. The unit will have some damage to it as we have tail light plastic on our shop floor.”

Police said if anyone has any information regarding this incident they are encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers also subsribes to web tips at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

