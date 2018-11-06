Photo submitted A UTV stolen from Gordo’s Rent-All in Williams Lake has been located. A UTV stolen from Gordo’s Rent-All in Williams Lake has been located. (Photo submitted)

UTV stolen from local business located

That’s following an extensive search, and after numerous tips from the public helped in its location

A UTV stolen from Gordo’s Rent-All in Williams Lake early Sunday morning has been recovered.

That’s following an extensive search by store owner Gord Rauch, and after numerous tips from the public helped in its location.

The UTV, a 2018 Kawasaki Teryx 4, blue in colour, was reported missing at roughly 2 a.m. Sunday after police attended a report of a possible stolen vehicle and noticed thieves had broken into the business.

Read More: Williams Lake RCMP investigating break and enter theft at Spectra Power Sports

The UTV had also been spotted driving erratically in the area of Pinchbeck Street, and near Boitanio Park.

“We’re happy and we’re pleased and we want to thank the public for sharing (our social media post),” said Gordo’s Rent-All co-owner Roxanna Rauch, who runs the business alongside her husband, Gord.

Based on those public tips Gord, with the help of store employee Mike Pilgrim, set out Sunday looking for tire tracks leaving the city matching those of the side by side.

Monday, moving on more tips, they were able to locate the UTV and recover it with minimal damage.

Williams Lake RCMP, meanwhile, are asking the public for any information they may be able to share.

Police said if anyone has any information regarding this incident they are encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestoppers.com.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Free fire mitigation offered for seniors
Next story
Polling stations brace for barrage of voters as election day arrives in U.S.

Just Posted

UTV stolen from local business located

That’s following an extensive search, and after numerous tips from the public helped in its location

Free fire mitigation offered for seniors

United Way helping to FireSmart Cariboo homes

Web poll: Will you be attending a Remembrance Day ceremony?

Take our online poll

Nature program available over fall break

Scout Island Nature Centre offering outdoor fun and education for children next week

Roos deliver Stamps first loss of season

The Williams Lake Stampeders were handed their first defeat of the Central… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report

Legal cannabis holds no special attraction for organized crime: memos

Public-safety and health officials do not see strong pull factors for criminal infiltration of the legal business

Polling stations brace for barrage of voters as election day arrives in U.S.

Turnout has everything to do with a campaign’s most prominent figures

New accommodations and more terrain at Troll Ski Resort near Quesnel

Lots of work being done at ski hill east of Quesnel to prepare for 2018-19 season

Memorial ceremony honours B.C. police officer killed a year ago

Plaque unveiled in Abbotsford on one-year anniversary of Const. John Davidson’s death

Former Kamloops deputy sheriff caught in vigilante sting gets one-year conditional sentence

Kevin Johnston pleads guilty to one count of breach of trust, three sexual charges dropped

Speed limits being reduced on 15 B.C. highways

Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes

Indigenous nations receive 10 per cent stake in coal terminal

Sale of Ridley Terminals in Prince Rupert expected to be completed by summer 2019

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

Most Read