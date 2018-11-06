UTV stolen from local business located

That’s following an extensive search, and after numerous tips from the public helped in its location

A UTV stolen from Gordo’s Rent-All in Williams Lake early Sunday morning has been recovered.

That’s following an extensive search by store owner Gord Rauch, and after numerous tips from the public helped in its location.

The UTV, a 2018 Kawasaki Teryx 4, blue in colour, was reported missing at roughly 2 a.m. Sunday after police attended a report of a possible stolen vehicle and noticed thieves had broken into the business.

The UTV had also been spotted driving erratically in the area of Pinchbeck Street, and near Boitanio Park.

“We’re happy and we’re pleased and we want to thank the public for sharing (our social media post),” said Gordo’s Rent-All co-owner Roxanna Rauch, who runs the business alongside her husband, Gord.

Based on those public tips Gord, with the help of store employee Mike Pilgrim, set out Sunday looking for tire tracks leaving the city matching those of the side by side.

Monday, moving on more tips, they were able to locate the UTV and recover it with minimal damage.

Williams Lake RCMP, meanwhile, are asking the public for any information they may be able to share.

Police said if anyone has any information regarding this incident they are encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

