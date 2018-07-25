U.S. Consular holds Kamloops appointments

American, dual citizens in region needing services can make appointment

The U.S. Consulate General Vancouver will be in Kamloops Friday offering a pop-up consulate for American and dual citizens in the region, with services including:

· accepting passport applications and renewals;

· accepting Consular Report of Birth Abroad applications;

· notarial services;

· overseas voting registration in time for the midterm collections;

· citizenship claims (for those unsure of their US citizenship status);

“Pop-up consulates throughout our region of British Columbia and the Yukon allow our American Citizens Services team to offer the above services to Americans and dual citizens, saving them the time and expense of a trip to Vancouver which we hope is especially helpful for families and senior citizens,” said Glenda Wallace Ainsworth, public affairs advisor, U.S. Consulate General Vancouver.

The consulate will offer these services at the Kamloops Library from 1 – 4.30 p.m. this Friday.

Please note that all services require an appointment and a fee. Please email VancouverACS@state.gov for appointments and questions.

A consular officer is available for interviews in advance.

Previous story
Williams Lake RCMP recovers stolen vehicles, machinery after tips from Quesnel detachment
Next story
14 RCMP sniffer dogs forced into early retirement due to cannabis legalization

Just Posted

130 Mile Lake wildfire deemed ‘under control’

‘Crews are working to mop-up the fire’

Rural fire departments lack basic equipment in the Cariboo

MLA Coralee Oakes says funding is needed now

Williams Lake city councillor eyes future after politics

Sue Zacharias looks at other ways she can give back

Airtankers blanket 130 Mile fire

Located near Maze Lake Road

FIRE UPDATE: Crews keep fires in the Cariboo manageable so far

Grain Creek fire largest in Cariboo Fire Centre at 20 hectares, possible campfire ban on the way

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Province to seize two Haida Gwaii homes, two residents face homelessness

Homes built in Hooterville near Queen Charlotte are considered Crown land

Gas prices in Quesnel some of cheapest in Cariboo region

The city’s stations are charging 136.9, with surrounding cities charging more to refuel

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Most Read