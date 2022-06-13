A catamaran sailing vessel capsized in the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Monday, June 13. (USCG Pacific Northwest/Twitter)

A catamaran sailing vessel capsized in the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Monday, June 13. (USCG Pacific Northwest/Twitter)

US Coast Guard rescues four people on route to Victoria

Individuals rescued while kayaking/sailing from Port Townsend to Victoria

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to multiple reports of people in the water and has rescued four people from the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

The individuals were kayaking or sailing from Port Townsend, Wash., to Victoria.

Nearby vessels are also offering assistance.

USCG noted there is a gale warning and a small craft advisory in the area.

The first stage of the human-powered race from Victoria to Alaska was scheduled to depart Port Townsend at 5 a.m. Monday.

Teams have 48 hours to cross this stretch of the strait and arrive in Victoria. Teams are scheduled to leave Victoria at noon on June 16 for the more than 1,100 km (710 mile) trek to Alaska.

More to come.

