A young member of the Polish delegation shows off a drawing she made during the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A young member of the Polish delegation shows off a drawing she made during the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Urgent measures must be taken to ensure rights of Canadian children: UN committee

UN says urgent action is needed on discrimination, monitoring, abuse, neglect, standards of living

The United Nations committee on the rights of the child says it has serious concerns about the welfare of Indigenous children in Canada.

The committee, which reviewed Canada’s progress on implementing the UN convention on the rights of the child, says urgent action is needed on discrimination, independent monitoring, abuse and neglect, and standards of living.

Many of the recommendations relate specifically to discrimination against Indigenous and Black Canadian children living at home and in alternative arrangements like foster care.

Several of the recommendations were initially made by the committee in its last report about a decade ago, but have not been acted on.

Children First Canada founder Sara Austin says the report points out Canada’s failure to implement basic rights for all eight million children in the country.

Family, Children and Social Development Minister Karina Gould was not immediately available for comment.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Province refuses to register B.C. baby’s First Nations name

IndigenousUnited Nations

Previous story
20 months in prison for B.C. vice-principal convicted of child porn offences

Just Posted

Michael Moses, centre, announced his intention to run for councillor in the October 2022 local elections on the city hall lawn today (June 9). He was joined by his campaign team, Denise Deschene, his field manager on left, and Thomas Schoen, campaign manager. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Entrepreneur Michael Moses announces plans to run for Williams Lake city council

Des Webster became the city’s fire chief in 2013. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Williams Lake Fire Department members mourn loss of retired fire chief Des Webster

Cariboo Adventist Academy graduating class of 2022. Pictured left to right are: Jacob Holloway, Jay Peasgood, Kolby Camille, Hailey Waterhouse, Ana Warner, Steven Carberry, Garrett Fisher and Shay Lacey. (Bre Mills photo)
Cariboo Adventist Academy celebrates graduating class of 2022

Dean Spady moved to the Cariboo in 2017 with his wife Suzanne and children. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Rancher and Dad, Dean Spady