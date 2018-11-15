Two collisions are affecting traffic on Highway 97 north of Quesnel this morning (Nov. 15). April Cameron/submitted photo

UPDATED: Two collisions affecting traffic on Highway 97 north of Quesnel

Traffic stopped in both directions north of 10 Mile Lake due to non-serious MVIs

UPDATE:

Highway 97 north of Quesnel has now re-opened to single-lane alternating traffic, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL:

Traffic on Highway 97 between 10 Mile Lake and Cottonwood Hill is at a standstill after two collisions and large trucks stuck on the hill due to the snowy conditions, according to Quesnel RCMP.

RCMP members are responding to two crashes north of Quesnel. Sgt. Chris Riddle said neither is serious and there are no significant injuries reported from the collisions.

Traffic is stopped in both directions at Pollard Road, just north on 10 Mile Lake, according to DriveBC, which says a detour not available and an estimated time of opening not available.

Sgt. Riddle said the first incident was reported at around 9:39 a.m., with semis spun out on Cottonwood Hill, approx 20 km north of Quesnel, causing traffic delays.

A local woman posted footage of the scene on her Facebook page:

“Our members and highway contractors are on scene,” he said.

“We are asking the public to slow down, take their time and drive to the conditions today.”

READ MORE: Snow, sleet and rain predicted until Friday


editor@quesnelobserver.com
