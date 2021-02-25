UPDATED: Police discover commercial cannabis grow operation at 93 Mile home

Discovery made after early morning chimney fire

100 Mile House RCMP investigating large commercial grow operation at 95 Mile. (Photo submitted).

100 Mile RCMP are investigating after a large commercial cannabis grow operation was found at the site of an early morning fire in 93 Mile on Thursday.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police were called to the home in the 7000-block of 93 Mile Loop Road to assist the fire department with a reported chimney fire. When they arrived, they found the cannabis grow operation. Two people were detained at the scene as members suspected there was no legal Health Canada licence issued for the number of plants being grown across the large rural property and its multiple buildings.

In their investigation, police found a large amount of cannabis, both packaged for distribution and in various stages of growth, were seized or destroyed. Working with Health Canada, it was determined that the property had a licence for 49 plants yet there were more than 800 on scene. The 49 plants were left for the caretakers, while the remaining plants were seized or destroyed. All other licences found in the residence were not for that location or were expired.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against the two individuals.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to provide their information anonymously. Refer to file 2021-674.

ORIGINAL STORY:

One person was evacuated from a home in 93 Mile Thursday following an early morning fire.

100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to the blaze at 6 a.m. On arrival, fire crews observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the walls and roof of the dwelling.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire from the exterior and interior of the structure. Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department assisted with water support, while RCMP, BC Ambulance and BC Hydro were also on scene.

The fireplace was determined to be the origin of the fire, which remains under investigation.

Police seized cannabis products from a home in 93 Mile on Feb. 24. (Photo submitted).

UPDATED: Police discover commercial cannabis grow operation at 93 Mile home

