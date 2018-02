UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

UPDATE: In a statement, the JUNOs have confirmed that Hedley will not be performing, as had been planned, at the 2018 awards.

After careful consideration of the situation and in discussions with the band, CARAS and Hedley have decided that the band will not be performing at the 2018 JUNO Awards. — The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) February 14, 2018

Canadian rockers Hedley say recent allegations of sexual misconduct are “unsubstantiated.”

The band has posted a message on Facebook to address claims of sexual misconduct involving young fans that emerged on Twitter in recent days.

The Vancouver band’s statement says “there was a time, in the past” when they engaged in “a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock ‘n’ roll cliches.”

However, the group says “there was always a line that we would never cross.”

The group, fronted by Jacob Hoggard and including Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison, is up for three awards at this year’s Junos and are scheduled to perform.

The statement says the band, which is currently on tour in Canada, “will be evaluating some of our next steps.”

“We appreciate the bravery of those who have come forward with their own stories, and we realize that all of us, as individuals and as a society, can and must do better when it comes to this issue,” reads the statement.

“However, if we are to have a meaningful, open and honest discussion, we all have to accept and respect that there are at least two sides to every story. The recent allegations against us posted on social media are simply unsubstantiated and have not been validated. We would hope that people will bear-in-mind the context in which these unsupported accusations have been made before passing judgment on us as individuals or as a band.”

All of us in Hedley respect and applaud the #MeToo movement and the open and honest discussion it has inspired. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P2JO1Ytnqi — Hedley (@Hedleyonline) February 14, 2018

The Canadian Press

