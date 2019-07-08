UPDATE: Single-vehicle collision north of Quesnel claims one life

One person is dead and one has been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Updated story

A single-vehicle collision early this morning north of Quesnel has claimed the life of one person.

At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Monday, July 8, Quesnel RCMP and Emergency Services attended a single-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Hush Lake, about 20 kilometres north of Quesnel.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a northbound vehicle with two occupants left the highway and crashed, resulting in a single fatality, according to a press release from the RCMP.

The vehicle’s driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

”Prince George Region Traffic Services (PGRTS), the RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service continue to investigate the cause of this crash,” Cpl. Mike Halskov, media relations officer with RCMP “E” Division Traffic Services, said in the release. “No further information is available at this time.”

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call PGRTS at 250-649-4004.

As of 1:55 p.m., traffic in the area remains single-lane alternating, and motorists are asked to obey the direction of traffic control personnel and monitor DriveBC.ca or @DriveBC for updates. The next DriveBC update is expected July 8 at 11 p.m.

Original story

Expect delays on Highway 97 north of Quesnel this morning.

As of 7:32 a.m., Monday, July 8, DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident between Umiti Pit Road and Hush Lake Road, 19 kilometres north of Quesnel is affecting traffic in both directors.

According to DriveBC, highway traffic is reduced to single-lane alternating.

The next update is expected at noon.



