UPDATE: Shooting suspect remanded into custody in Prince George

Randi Allison Saunders does not make personal appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court

The woman accused of shooting another woman in Williams Lake last weekend has been remanded into custody in Prince George.

Randi Allison Saunders, 28, was scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court Wednesday. She did not make a personal appearance, however, and is rescheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court next Wednesday, March 13 by video from the Prince George Regional Correctional Centre.

Read More: Twenty-eight-year-old woman charged in Williams Lake shooting

Awaiting her appearance in the courtroom were local media, as well as a couple who are caregivers to one of Saunders’ children.

Saunders is currently facing two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure as a result of the Saturday evening, March 2 incident.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Speed camera ahead:’ Google Maps adds photo radar warnings for drivers
Next story
B.C. man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Just Posted

UPDATE: Shooting suspect remanded into custody in Prince George

Randi Allison Saunders does not make personal appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court

Four babies born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital since maternity unit closure

Six Cariboo babies born in Kamloops

Driver goes down 40-foot embankment after losing control near 108 Mile Ranch

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House and area RCMP

Return to home ice brings back fond memories for Northern Capitals players

“We enjoyed the support and it was good to have fans and friend we know in the stands.”

Williams Lake bylaw office and RCMP propose bylaw ticketing program for illegal turns and stops

The ticketing program would give RCMP officers another option,

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

B.C. man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie of Keremeos died with medical help on March 2 after amazing ‘farewell to this life’ party

B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

NDP move to eliminate interest encourages debt, Andrew Wilkinson says

Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Event in Vancouver was the 44th president’s third stop in Canada on a tour through the country

B.C. teacher who left religious school over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

Education minister says law allowing religious schools to have ‘community standards’ for staff could be reviewed

Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

The champions made a big ‘Daily Double’ bet

Most Read