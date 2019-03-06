UPDATE: Shooting suspect remanded into custody in Prince George

The woman accused of shooting another woman in Williams Lake last weekend has been remanded into custody in Prince George.

Randi Allison Saunders, 28, was scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court Wednesday. She did not make a personal appearance, however, and is rescheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court next Wednesday, March 13 by video from the Prince George Regional Correctional Centre.

Awaiting her appearance in the courtroom were local media, as well as a couple who are caregivers to one of Saunders’ children.

Saunders is currently facing two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure as a result of the Saturday evening, March 2 incident.

