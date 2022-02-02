UPDATE: Semi-truck driver arrested after driving into ‘hot zone’ near gas leak

Members of 100 Mile Fire Rescue secure the scene of a gas leak on Alpine Avenue Wednesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

UPDATE (Feb. 3)

A semi-truck driver was arrested Wednesday after ignoring emergency crews during a gas leak incident Wednesday.

100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander said crews and Fortis BC were responding to the leak on Alpine Avenue at 11:15 a.m. and had established a one-block perimeter denying entry to the area for public safety concerns. Hollander noted one building nearby had been evacuated as natural gas was coming into the building from the outside. Two occupants were able to leave without incident.

However, during the 10.5 hours on scene, a semi-truck approached the well-marked area blocked by firefighters. He was asked to leave but refused.

“Firefighters explained to the driver that there was a serious natural gas leak and that all ignition sources were being controlled in the area and that he would not be permitted into the ‘hot zone,’” Hollander said in a news release. “The driver became agitated and ignored the direction of firefighters, proceeded to run over the traffic cones, and drove the semi-truck right beside the gas leak just a few feet away.

“After attempting to turn around, the truck became stuck in the snow and blocked the road entirely.”

Firefighters called police, who took the driver into custody.

“The semi driver’s actions were reckless and unacceptable and placed the firefighters, Fortis BC workers, and the public in great danger,” Hollander said. “Fortunately, the natural gas did not ignite, and no injuries occurred.”

ORIGINAL STORY

A gas leak has closed off Alpine Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets.

The leak was reported just before noon on Wednesday.

100 Mile Fire Rescue cordoned off the area surrounding Hammer Collision, where the leak seems to have originated, and have deployed hoses.

At the scene, fire Chief Roger Hollander confirmed the leak and warned the public to keep away. When the wind changed there was a heavy smell of gas in the air.

Hollander added this would take some time to fix.

More to come.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

