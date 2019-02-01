Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, has been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)

UPDATE: Search for missing Merritt ranch manager enters fifth day

Crews plan on continuing their efforts to find the American cowboy into the weekend

Merritt RCMP and search and rescue teams from across the province are on their fifth day of searching for 32-year-old cowboy Ben Tyner in the Merritt area.

Tyner’s horse was located in an area just north of Merritt Monday morning, Jan. 28 around 5:30 a.m. and reported to RCMP later that day. Tyner was hired as the ranch manager at Nicola Ranch in November of 2018 and is new to the Merritt area but has been ranching and riding horses for many years.

Const. Tracy Dunsmore of the Merritt RCMP said Tyner is believed to be in good shape and quite competent in the bush. He is described as being around 6’3 240 pounds, with dark hair and beard and normally wears a black and red woolen hat with ear flaps.

Read More: Hunt continues for missing Merritt cowboy, as mercury drops

“Search dogs, tracking teams, helicopters, UTVs and snowmobiles as well as teams from across the Central Interior, the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island have attended to assist in the search over the past five days. With weather continuing to be cooperative and large numbers of volunteers the plan is to continue searching into the weekend to cover as much terrain as possible,” Dunsmore said in the update, issued Friday morning.

“No new evidence has been found at this point as members continue to search and increase the search area. Local assistance has also been provided by local First Nations’ bands, the ranching community and volunteers. Merritt RCMP are asking that anyone with any information contact the Merritt RCMP.”

Jack Tyner, Ben’s brother, has taken to social media to ask everyone to pray they find his brother.

