UPDATE: Police ask Good Samaritan in brake check shooting to come forward

Police continue to investigate a shooting at the brake check north of Williams Lake last month. Angie Mindus photo

Williams Lake RCMP are looking for a Good Samaritan in connection with the shooting at the brake check along Highway 97 last month.

Williams Lake RCMP members responded to a report of a male who had sustained a gun shot wound back on February 10, 2019 at the brake check on Highway 97 just north of Williams Lake between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Read More: Police appeal for witnesses in brake check shooting

“Immediately after the shooting, the victim flagged down a Good Samaritan driving a pickup truck and assisted the victim by driving him to Williams Lake where he later received treatment for non-life threatening injuries,” says Const Michael Redden.

“The Williams Lake RCMP are looking to identify the Good Samaritan who assisted the victim.”

If you are that person, or have information on who they may be, please contact Const Michael Redden of the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-8690 or the detachment at 250-392-6211.

No other information is being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

