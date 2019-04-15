UPDATE: Man shot dead in Penticton, residents warned to stay indoors

A witnesses says a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

UPDATE: 12:57 p.m.

A man on Cornwall Drive says his neighbour was shot while working downtown, Monday morning.

He believes his neighbour died as a result of his injuries.

The Emergency Response Team along with Penticton RCMP have blocked Gulf Avenue down to Skaha Lake Road, and Skaha Lake Road to Sudbury beach.

About a half dozen people, parents children and staff remain locked down inside the Wayland Sports for Kids facility at 249 Westminster Ave. W.

According to Annette Card owner of the former FitKidz Gymnastics Club which moved to the new location earlier this year, everyone is remaining calm.

“We’re fine, but obviously worried,” said Card. “We’re just thinking yesterday (was) Salmon Arm and today Penticton, it’s kind of sad.”

Classes that were supposed to start around 1 p.m. have also been cancelled.

She first learned of the shooting earlier in the day.

“One of parents was walking their child down here and he said there was a body there on the ground and police everywhere and helicopter,” said Card.

————

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

One man is dead following a shooting downtown Penticton, Monday morning.

Penticton RCMP continue to ask resident to avoid the area of Eckhardt Ave and Lakeshore Drive, as well as Main Street and Power Street. Residents should stay inside unless advised otherwise by police.

Media will meet with police at the Penticton detachment at 1 p.m. today, to provide an update on this daytime shooting.

Police tape surrounds the scene where it is believed one man was shot in #penticton this morning. pic.twitter.com/jxIHcY0xDg — Kristi Patton (@KristiPatton) April 15, 2019

———-

UPDATE: 11:39 a.m.

Colton Lehmann was working nearby when he heard about four gun shots ring out in downtown Penticton.

“I came outside to check and see what going on. I saw a guy walking up the street with a gun,” said Lehmann. “I didn’t think much of it at first when I heard the sounds because there are a few other shops around here so I thought someone was hammering something, then I saw the guy with a gun.”

Lehmann said the man with the gun allegedly appeared to be casually walking around with the weapon in his hand.

“He wasn’t in a hurry to get anywhere, he just sauntered off slowly,” he explained. “Couple cop cars race up the street shortly after and there was a helicopter out doing circles. I saw the RCMP walk out of the house with a baby in their arms.”

It’s believed the alleged shooter was last seen walking from Lakeview Street across to Westminster Ave and over to Haynes Street.

——-

UPDATE: 11:24 a.m.

RCMP in Penticton are asking the public to avoid the downtown area and stay inside.

Officers are dealing with what they are calling a serious and unfolding incident.

The public is asked to avoid Eckhardt Ave and Lakeshore Drive, as well as Main Street and Power Street.

Police is asking the public to remain inside your residence, or place of work until they have issued further direction.

————-

Police are on scene of a shooting in Penticton.

Reports of shots fired on Lakeview Street were called in about 11:00 a.m.

According to a witness on scene, a man was shot while standing in a yard.

The area around Lakeview Street is tapped off by police.

More to come.

