Update on wildfires in the Cariboo, Aug. 18

The latest update on wildfires, evacuation alerts and orders in the Cariboo Fire Centre

There are currently 69 active wildfires and eight wildfires-of-note within the Cariboo Fire Centre as of Saturday, Aug. 18.

Five fires were called out Friday within the Cariboo Fire Centre, with three being in the Williams Lake Fire Zone, one in the Quesnel Fire Zone, and one in the 100 Mile House zone, respectively.

One new fire was discovered yesterday within the Chilcotin Fire Zone.

The fire danger rating in the Cariboo Fire Centre is currently ‘high’ to ‘extreme’ west of the Fraser River. East of the Fraser River, the fire danger rating is generally ‘moderate’ with pockets of ‘low’ and ‘high’.

The BC Wildfire Service website displays the current fire danger rating for the province.

Warm and dry conditions couple with light winds is being anticipated for the next five days. Gusty winds today might create less smoke in some areas throughout the fire centre.

There is a thunderstorm risk for Wednesday, Aug. 22, in some ares of the Cariboo Fire Centre, with a chance of light showers later in the week.

Summary of Wildfires of Note

Shag Creek (C11837)

The Shag Creek wildfire is west of Shag Creek and north of the Itcha mountains and is estimated at 9,300 hectares.

This fire was taken over by an Incident Management Team (IMT) yesterday, who are now responsible for the Narcosli Creek, North Baezaeko, Blackwater River and the Shag Creek wildfires.

An evacuation order implemented by the Cariboo Regional District for properties in the Shag Creek area, remains in effect.

Blackwater River (C12328)

The Blackwater River fire is east of Blackwater River in the Nazko area. It is mapped at 4,519 hectares.

There are 36 personnel, four helicopters, and seven pieces of heavy equipment on site.

The fire is now 75 per cent guarded. Planned ignitions occurred on the fire Thursday and are set to occur on the west flank of the fire when weather permits.

An evacuation alert and order remains in effect for the areas impacted by the fire.

Narcosli Creek (C12302)

The Narcosli Creek fire is located north of Tzenzaicut Lake, west of the Fraser River. It is mapped at 3,400 hectares and has 70 per cent containment.

There are 99 firefighters, five helicopters, 13 pieces of heavy equipment and three water tenders on site. Heavy equipment will continue to establish control lines, ground crews will focus on mopping up, and burn any unburned fuel where possible.

An evacuation alert and order implemented for CRD properties southwest of Quesnel impacted by this fire remain in effect.

North Baezaeko (C11937)

The North Baezaeko fire is located south of Kluskoil Lake Park, about 85 kilometres west of Quesnel.

It is estimated at 4,000 hectares.

There are 45 personnel, two helicopter, eight pieces of heavy equipment and one water tender on site. Heavy equipment worked throughout Thursday night to establish containment lines.

The focus Friday is to secure guard on the east and southeastern flank with heavy equipment.

Planned ignitions on the south and southeastern flank will occur, if conditions are suitable. This will be done to reinforce the guard. A contingency guard is currently being established on the southwestern flank.

An evacuation alert and order was implemented by the Cariboo Regional District due other fires in the area and overlaps with this fire also.

Mayfield Lake (C22371)

The Mayfield Lake fire is located northwest of Mayfield Lake and south of Williams Lake.

It is estimated at 300 hectares and is 70 per cent contained.

There are 70 firefighters, two helicopters, seven pieces of heavy equipment and three water tenders on site. Fire behaviour was reduced yesterday due to smokey conditions.

The focus Saturday is on mopping up and identifying the remaining hotspots.

Ground crews will continue to patrol the outside perimeter of the fire.

An evacuation alert implemented by the Cariboo Regional District a week ago Friday for properties in the Mayfield Lake area remains in effect.

Horsefly Lake (C31678)

The Horsefly Lake fire is located north of Horsefly Lake and east of Haggens Point Road. Estimated at 1,139 hectares, it is 95 per cent contained.

This fire is now in Being Held status and will no longer be considered a Wildfire of Note, after Aug. 19 at 10:00am.

There are 13 firefighters on site. The focus for today will be to complete a wetline on the western flank of the fire.

Danger tree assessment and falling will continue to occur, where required.

Lang Lake (C42138)

The Lang Lake fire is five kilometres southeast of Lang Lake and 10 kilometres north of Canim Lake. It is estimated at 440 hectares and 70 per cent contained. The fire is now in Being Held status and will no longer be considered a Wildfire of Note, after August 19 at 10:00am. The Evacuation Alert has been lifted by the Cariboo Regional District.

Wild Goose Lake (C41745)

The Wild Goose Lake fire is west of Meadow Lake and west of the community of Clinton.

It is estimated at 7,228 hectares and is 40 per cent contained.

There are 64 firefighters, two helicopters, and 11 pieces of heavy equipment on site.

Fire behaviour was minimal on Friday due to smoky conditions in the area.

On Saturday, ground crews will continue to direct attack the fire, where it is safe to do so.

The fire is 100 per cent guarded. There will be a planned ignition on the fire, if conditions are suitable.

An evacuation alert and order has been implemented by the Thompson Nicola Regional District and Cariboo Regional District for properties surrounding Wild Goose Lakes that remains in effect.

Summary of other wildfires as of Saturday afternoon

Quesnel Fire Zone

There are 11 active wildfires burning in this zone. There is one fire being held, two fires under control and eight fires in out of control status.

Two fires are in the area of North Baezaeko, south of Kluskoil Lake Park. The fire west of the Wildfire Of Note is estimated at 370 hectares.

The Yuzkli Lake fire is south of Big Valley Creek and estimated at 32.5 hectares. There are no communities or structures threatened at this time.

A fire west of Mustang Lakes is estimated at 123.5 hectares. This fire is in steep terrain that is inaccessible to ground crews.

Williams Lake Zone

There are nine active wildfires burning in this zone. There are two fires being held, and seven fires under control.

Horsefly Zone

There are 22 active wildfires fires burning in this zone.

All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence. Seven fires are being held, five are under control, and 10 are in out of control status.

Quartz Mountain fire was mapped at 522 hectares Thursday. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

Boulderly Creek fire, located on the east arm of Quesnel Lake was mapped at 233 hectares Thursday.

This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

A fire west of Warttig Lake is estimated at 50 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

East of Mitchell Lake is estimated at 5.5 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

Roaring River Valley fire is estimated at 1,000 hectares. This fire is located in the high alpine and is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

100 Mile Zone

There are 17 active fires. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence. Four fires are being held, five are under control and eight are in out of control status.

Fire southwest of Clearwater Lake, north of Mahood Lake is estimated at 80 hectares.

Fire north of Lang Lake is estimated at 345 hectares. This fire is now in Being Held status.

The Hendrix Ridge fire is estimated at 110 hectares. This fire is being actioned by industry.

The fire three kilometres east of McNeil Lake is estimated at 15 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire 16 kilometres north of Canim Lake is estimated at 117 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

Although the Young Lake fire is in being held status the Cariboo Fire Centre has received inquiries. It remains at 245 hectares in size and is being actioned by 17 firefighters and a strike team.

Chilcotin zone

The Chilcotin Fire Zone currently has 10 active wildfires.

Four fires are out of control, four fires are in under control status, and two fires are being held.

Two new fires are located near Bald Face Mountain, east of the Itcha Ilgachuz Park.

The northern fire is estimated at 2,083 hectares and the southern fire is estimated at 110 hectares.

There are 25 personnel, 11 pieces of heavy equipment and three water tenders working to establish guard on these fires.

One of these fires is located within the Quesnel zone.

The Wilderness Lake fire is burning in high elevation and is mapped at 110 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.