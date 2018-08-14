Update on wildfires in the Cariboo, Aug. 14

Progress made on fires of note in the region

Two fires were called out in the Cariboo Fire Centre yesterday, with 82 still burning in the region Aug. 14.

The two extinguished fires were located in the Quesnel and 100 Mile Fire Zones.

In terms of new fires, a blaze in North Baezaeko, south of Kluskoil Lake Park, in the Quesnel Fire Zone was discovered today and is listed at 370 hectares. One new spot fire of less than a hectare was discovered 21 km northeast of 100 Mile House.

The fire danger rating in the Cariboo Fire Centre is currently ‘high’ throughout the western portion of the fire centre with pockets of ‘extreme’ and is ‘low’ for the majority of the eastern portion with pockets of ‘moderate’ along the Fraser River and the south-western portion of the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Smoke enshrouds much of the Cariboo region today, with Environment Canada’s special air quality advisory still in place for Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

Much of the province is blanketed in #BCwildfire smoke this morning. Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) readings greater than 10 in several Interior locations including the #Okanagan & #Kamloops. Find out if you're at risk: https://t.co/IXaqD6vy3n #BCstorm #BCwx pic.twitter.com/W7qB9ASp9V — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) August 13, 2018

Cariboo Fire Centre Wildfires of Note

Shag Creek (C11837)

The Shag Creek wildfire is west of Shag Creek and north of the Itcha mountains. It is estimated at 8,410 hectares, after increasing from 7,000 hectares Aug. 13.

The Cariboo Fire Centre says it is closely monitoring this fire. An evacuation order has been in place for this fire since Aug. 8, with the order extended Aug. 11.

Blackwater River (C12328)

The Blackwater River fire seen from a helicopter Aug. 12. Todd Conway/Cariboo Regional District photos

The Blackwater River fire is east of Blackwater River in the Nazko area, around 72km west of the City of Quesnel. It is mapped at 4,519 hectares.

The Cariboo Fire Centre deployed nine additional firefighters to this blaze Aug. 14, increasing the firefighters on site from eight to 17. One helicopter and six pieces of heavy equipment remain on site.

The BC Wildfire Service says it is formulating a containment plan and mobilizing resources. There are a number of road systems and cut blocks on the area that ground crews will utilize to tie guard into.

An incident management team for the North Cariboo Fires is set to be in place at a site west of Quesnel by the end of the week, according to the Cariboo Fire Centre.

An evacuation alert remains in place for areas near this fire.

Narcosli Creek (C12302)

The Narcosli Creek fire is located north of Tzenzaicut Lake, west of the Fraser River, and around 31 km southwest of the City of Quesnel.

The Cariboo Fire Centre today reported the fire is 50 per cent contained and 90 per cent guarded.

The fire is now mapped at 3,400 hectares, down from 3,788 hectares yesterday. Cariboo Fire Centre fire information officer Robyn Clark confirms the change in size is due to more accurate mapping rather than the fire decreasing in size.

There are 104 firefighters, five helicopters and ten pieces of heavy equipment on site.

Ground crews will continue burn operations to remove unburned fuels between the fire and the guard. Night operations with heavy equipment and ground crews worked throughout the night.

Bucketing operations have been limited due to poor visibility due to smoky conditions, however, five helicopters are on site to assist when conditions allow. Crews will focus on constructing machine guard and the northeast flank.

The evacuation order and expanded evacuation alert remain in place for this fire, with the west side of the City of Quesnel still on alert.

Mayfield Lake (C22371)

The Mayfield Lake fire is located northwest of Mayfield Lake and south of Williams Lake and is estimated at 300 hectares. There are 60 firefighters, two helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment are on site.

The Cariboo Fire Centre confirms this fire is 100 per cent guarded around the perimeter, but there are still unburned fuels between the guard and the fire; therefore, the fire is considered to be 60 per cent contained. Crews are working on the northern and eastern flanks to prepare for controlled ignitions.

An evacuation alert is still in place for this fire.

Horsefly Lake (C31678)

The Horsefly Lake fire is located north of Horsefly Lake and east of Haggens Point Road. It is estimated at 1,139 hectares and is 90 per cent contained.

There are 30 firefighters, nine pieces of heavy equipment and two helicopters on site. Ground crews aim to complete the guard on the east flank today. Crews are direct attacking the western flank by laying hose and removing fuel.

Lang Lake (C42138)

The Lang Lake fire is five kilometres southeast of Lang Lake and 10 kilometres north of Canim Lake. It is estimated at 440 hectares and 70 per cent contained.

There are five firefighters and four pieces of heavy equipment on site. Ground crews will continue working to gain containment around the perimeter, focusing on the southern flank of the fire.

An evacuation order for 66 properties in the area was downgraded to an alert Aug. 12.

Houseman Road (C42363)

The Houseman Road fire, located south-west of Buffalo Lake and 13 km east of 100 Mile House, is mapped at 19.5 hectares. Twenty-six personnel are on site. This fire is 100 per cent contained and is now considered under control.

BC Wildfire Service said it will be removing the Houesman fire from the Wildfire of Note page at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15.

The Cariboo Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert for 57 properties in the Houseman Road area.

Twin Creek (C42324)

The Twin Creek fire, located southeast of 70 Mile House, is estimated at 585 hectares. This fire is reported to be 100 per cent contained by a machine guard is and considered being held. Fifty-eight firefighters, one helicopter and three pieces of heavy equipment are on site, mopping up hot spots on the interior of the fire.

The evacuation order was downgraded to an alert for properties near the Bonaparte Plateau, including properties on Hutchinson Road.

Wild Goose Lake (C41745)

The Wild Goose Lake fire, west of Meadow Lake and west of Clinton, is estimated at 7,228 hectares. Fifty firefighters, one helicopter and 13 pieces of heavy equipment are onsite, establishing containment lines on the northern flank and working to establish hose lines and assess and fall danger trees on the eastern flank. This fire is 40 per cent contained.

Properties surrounding the Wild Goose Lakes area are under an evacuation alert and order.

Other wildfires in the Cariboo

Quesnel Zone

There are 20 active wildfires burning in this zone. There are three fires Being Held, seven fires Under Control and 10 fires in Out of Control status.

Two fires in the North Baezaeko area are large in size, with the most significant estimated at 2,500 hectares, and the second, discovered today, at 370 hectares. Both are located south of Kluskoil Lake Park.

The Yuzkli Lake fire is south of Big Valley Creek and northwest of Wells. It is estimated at 40 hectares and the Cariboo Fire Centre says there are no communities or structures are threatened.

The fire west of Mustang Lakes also northwest of Wells is estimated at 100 hectares. This fire is in steep terrain that is inaccessible to ground crews, according to the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Williams Lake Zone

There are 12 active wildfires burning in this zone. There are 10 fires Under Control and two fires in Out of Control status.

A fire north of Lang Lake – north and west of the Lang Lake Wildfire of Note – is currently estimated at 345 hectares.

Horsefly Zone

There are 22 active wildfires burning in this zone. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence. Seven fires are Being Held, four are Under Control, and 11 are Out of Control. The BC Wildfire Service says it is monitoring all out of control fires in the Horsefly Zone.

The Quartz Mountain fire is estimated at 700 hectares.

The Boulderly Creek fire, located on the east arm of Quesnel Lake is estimated at 80 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire west of Warttig Lake is estimated at 50 hectares.

The Tisdal Lake fire is estimated at six hectares.

The wildfire East of Mitchell Lake is estimated at 5.5 hectares.

The Roaring River Valley fire is estimated at 1,000 hectares. This fire is located in the high alpine.

100 Mile Zone

There are 23 active fires. Five fires are Being Held, five are Under Control and 13 are in Out of Control status.

The Young Lake fire, located one mile east of Young Lake, is estimated at 245 hectares. Twelve personnel and two helicopters are on site and this fire is considered being held.

The fire north of Mahood Lake is estimated at 80 hectares, the fire north of Lang Lake is estimated at 345 hectares, the Hendrix Ridge fire is estimated at 110 hectares, the fire 3 km east of McNeil Lake is estimated at 15 hectares and the fire 16 km north of Canim Lake is estimated at 117 hectares.

Chilcotin Zone

The Chilcotin Fire Zone currently has four active wildfires. One is Out of Control and three fires are Under Control.

Two new fires are located near Bald Face Mountain, east of the Itcha Ilgachuz Park. The northern fire is estimated at 300 hectares and the southern fire is estimated at 110 hectares. There are 47 firefighters and nine pieces of heavy equipment working to establish guard on these fires.



