UPDATE: Missing man and woman located ‘safe and sound’

Trudy Stonechild, 29, was reported missing and may be with John Tressierra, 34. (Photos submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP are giving few details, other than a man and woman reported missing Tuesday have been found.

Insp. Jeff Pelley said Trudy Stonechild and John Tresierra have been located safe and sound.

“The Williams Lake RCMP would like to thank the community of Williams Lake, especially the volunteers of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue,” Pelley said.

“The search for the pair was extensive and included, as mentioned, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, B.C. Conservation Officer Service, RCMP Air Services helicopter, Prince George Police Dog Services and all units within the RCMP detachment.”

Tresierra was arrested and charged with breach of a recognizance Tuesday, June 4. According to BC Court Services online, he was scheduled to appear Wednesday, June 5 for breaching a no contact order. He is also facing a charge of assault stemming from an incident May 22.

