Trudy Stonechild, 29, was reported missing and may be with John Tressierra, 34. (Photos submitted)

UPDATE: Missing man and woman located ‘safe and sound’

Persons located ‘as part of an active missing persons investigation’

Williams Lake RCMP are giving few details, other than a man and woman reported missing Tuesday have been found.

Insp. Jeff Pelley said Trudy Stonechild and John Tresierra have been located safe and sound.

“The Williams Lake RCMP would like to thank the community of Williams Lake, especially the volunteers of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue,” Pelley said.

“The search for the pair was extensive and included, as mentioned, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, B.C. Conservation Officer Service, RCMP Air Services helicopter, Prince George Police Dog Services and all units within the RCMP detachment.”

Read More: Family and Williams Lake RCMP searching for missing woman, man

Tresierra was arrested and charged with breach of a recognizance Tuesday, June 4. According to BC Court Services online, he was scheduled to appear Wednesday, June 5 for breaching a no contact order. He is also facing a charge of assault stemming from an incident May 22.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCUC to host feedback session in Williams Lake on regulation of Indigenous utilities

Just Posted

UPDATE: Missing man and woman located ‘safe and sound’

Persons located ‘as part of an active missing persons investigation’

VIDEO: Orange Shirt Day office opens in Williams Lake

Founder Phyllis Webstad will manage the office

Downtime at Soda Creek Tolko division extended two weeks

Poor market conditions result in downtime extension at Armstrong and Soda Creek

Former city councillor to manage one-year Williams Lake hiring iniative

Laurie Walters has been hired by the City and will work out of community futures

Month of May one of the warmest on record for two Cariboo cities

Environment Canada notes May was warmer than average with less rainfall than normal for B.C. cities

VIDEO: Orange Shirt Day office opens in Williams Lake

Founder Phyllis Webstad will manage the office

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Adam Prytula travelled from Prince George to Prince Rupert on foot in three weeks

Most Read