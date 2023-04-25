Update: Highway 1 eastbound still closed near Hope due to accident involving semi-truck

Update 8:43 p.m.
According to DriveBC, Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. It is unknown if any fatalities occurred.
Major delays are still expected and there is no estimated time of re-opening.
Updates to follow.
—
Drivers hoping to pass through Laidlaw should start planning alternative routes, according to the Hope Fire Department.
On Tuesday afternoon (April 5), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters are currently on scene and “motorists are advised to avoid the area west of Hope.”
Drivers can use Highway 7 as an alternative route.
