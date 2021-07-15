A BC Wildfire Service tanker flying in the South Cariboo skies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Update: ‘Fire of note’ near Chasm grows to 374 hectares

Blaze leads to evacuation alert for 199 properties

Update:

A fire north of Chasm Park and south of 70 Mile House has grown to an estimated 374 hectares.

BC Wildfire said Thursday the wildfire continues to grow in a north and northeast direction and the highway has not been impacted.

More to come.

Original story:

Heavy equipment worked throughout the night to construct a fuel-free guard around the wildfire. The wildfire continues to grow in a north and northeast direction. The highway has not been impacted by this wildfire. Today, the focus is to secure containment lines and if conditions are suitable, complete small-scaled hand ignitions to remove unburned fuels.

Firefighters worked throughout the night to construct a fuel-free guard around a 200-hectare “fire of note” north of Chasm Park and south of 70 Mile that has led to an evacuation alert for 199 properties.

BC Wildfire Service said the fire, discovered Tuesday, July 13, is believed to have been caused by lightning and is moving in a north and northeast direction. The focus Thursday was to “secure containment lines and if conditions are suitable, complete small-scaled hand ignitions to remove unburned fuels.”

Twenty-four firefighters are working the blaze.

More to come.


