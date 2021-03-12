Fire can be seen shooting into the night in this photo taken just after midnight on March 12. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

UPDATE: Quesnel firefighters respond to blaze at old Tolko Industries site

Fire crews received a call just before midnight on March 11

UPDATE: 7:45 a.m.

A fire in the industrial area of Quesnel which started late Thursday night, March 12 is not considered suspicious, say police.

Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen confirmed the fire was at the Tolko Industries site.

Members of the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department worked into the night to battle the blaze.

Tolko Industries announced the closure of its Quesnel site in May, 2019.

More to come.

UPDATE: 12:50 a.m.

The fire in north Quesnel appears to be under control.

Flames are no longer visible from the viewing platform looking over the industrial area in Quesnel.

There was no fire at the West Fraser mill.

More to come

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

Firefighters are attempting to extinguish a fire at or near the West Fraser facilities in Quesnel.

Flames could be seen shooting into the night sky just after midnight on March 12.

Police and fire trucks were seen driving to the scene.

VIDEO: West Quesnel home completely destroyed by fire

