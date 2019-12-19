UPDATE: Driver hospitalized after Highway 97 collision with tractor trailer unit Monday

The driver of an SUV remains in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a tractor trailer unit Monday afternoon on Highway 97 near Knife Creek Road.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the SUV was travelling southbound when it lost control and started spinning on the highway just as a northbound tractor trailer unit was cresting over the hill Monday afternoon.

The tractor trailer unit ended up in the north ditch after trying to avoid the SUV. The SUV did collide with the semi and came to rest in the centre of the highway.

Byron said conditions at the time of the collision were icy. The incident impacted traffic for several hours.

