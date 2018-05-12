RCMP at the scene on Wutke Road just off Highway 97. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

UPDATE (10:45 p.m.): Driver went through Lac la Hache at speeds in excess of 150 km/h according to witnesses

Suspect still at large, public not believed to be in danger at this time

UPDATE (10:20 p.m.): RCMP received a call at about 4:17 p.m. about a speeding vehicle heading southbound in the north area of Lac la Hache.

“This vehicle was seen driving at a high rate of speed and an aggressive manner. Witnesses believe his speeds were in excess of 150 kilometres per hour,” said Staff Sergeant Svend Nielsen.

Members of the RCMP tried to make contact with the vehicle but the driver passed the officers and there was no pursuit. The vehicle continued through 100 Mile House and RCMP units stayed on patrol to locate the vehicle.

“Prior to doing the further patrols, the members had contacted our on-call centre and asked for helicopter support, this is routinely done in events where high-speed vehicles are seen speeding along our highways on some occasions,” said Nielsen.

The helicopter was asked to assist after the vehicle was found and to help search for any possible suspects. A police dog service unit from Kamloops was also asked to the scene to assist in the search.

“After several hours of looking in the general area of where the vehicle was located with the assistance from both A-4 [the helicopter] and the police dog service team from Kamloops, the suspect hasn’t been located yet,” he said.

The vehicle has been seized for further investigation.

There was also a concern for a passenger in the vehicle but that person has been safely found in Williams Lake.

“At this time we don’t believe there is any further danger or risk to the public. He [the suspect] is still at large,” said Nielsen.

The RCMP are still investigating.

UPDATE (9:15 p.m.): RCMP are still on-site. We’re still waiting to hear back.

ORIGINAL POST: There is a heavy RCMP presence on Wutke Road off Highway 97, including a helicopter.

This a developing story.

