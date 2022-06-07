UPDATE: 100 Mile residents urged to boil water as district investigates major water loss

UPDATE

District of 100 Mile House officials are going door-to-door in 100 Mile House, advising all residents to boil their water, following a major water loss from one of the local water towers.

The District, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing the Boil Water Advisory for all customers on the municipality’s water system with the exception of the Exeter area. The district noted that with the loss of water, some contaminants, such as dirt and sediment may have entered the water system.

Testing will be conducted once the situation is rectified. As a result, the Boil Water Advisory will be in effect until further notice. All municipal water users are advised to bring drinking water to a rolling (heavy) boil for at least one minute or purchase bottled water from approved sources.

“Do not use tap water to fill water bottles, mix juice or prepare fountain drinks or slush, make ice or brush teeth,” the district said in a news release.

District staff started noticing water was disappearing from a tower at the south end of town at a fast rate at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The tower – one of three in the district – is now at about 10 per cent, which means a loss of about 600,000 litres, according to a district spokesperson.

The water is not showing up anywhere and residents are asked to let the district know if they see any signs of pooling around their properties.

100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighters gathered at the Fire Department and then the district office Tuesday afternoon to assist. .

District officials say some residents or businesses, especially at the south end of town, may run out of water.

The district is distributing one case of bottled water per resident at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. A portable bulk water truck will also be on-site at 5:30 p.m. for those looking to refill containers.

The District thanks residents for their patience while it resolves the situation.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the District of 100 Mile House at 250-395-2434.

ORIGINAL STORY

Residents and businesses in the District of 100 Mile are asked to take measures to “drastically reduce water use,” effective immediately, following major water loss within the system.

Todd Conway, director of community services, said the district is actively working to identify the source of the water loss. Residents and businesses are asked to reduce their use of water further notice. They are also asked to look around their properties for any sign of pooling water and contact the district immediately at 250-395-2434.



