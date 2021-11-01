The B.C. Legislature flies the Canadian flag at half mast in Victoria, Friday, April 9, 2021 in honour of the anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge and the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh who died today at the age of 99. The flag will remain at half mast until after his funeral. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Unvaccinated B.C. public service staff to be placed on unpaid leave as of Nov. 22

Partially vaccinated employees will have 35 days to get their second dose

BC Public Service employees who are unvaccinated as of Nov. 22 will be put on unpaid leave for up to three months, the government announced on Monday (Nov. 1).

While the deadline for the vaccine mandate had been announced last month, this is the first time details have been released publicly.

The vaccination requirement applies to any of the approximately 32,000 BC Public Service employees, whether they work on site or remotely, and also includes employees of any board, commission, agency, or organization to which the Public Service Act applies or whose employees are hired in accordance with the Public Service Act.

Staff must prove their immunization status by showing their BC Vaccine Card. Those who are unvaccinated will be placed on unpaid leave for three months, while partially vaccinated staff may be offered “alternative work arrangements” and required to get their second dose within 35 days. If they do not, they will be placed on unpaid leave for three months.

Any employees who are still unvaccinated after the three months are up may lose their jobs. Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a later press conference that employees who require accommodations due to medical concerns or other protected grounds may be exempt.

Contractors and other people accessing employee-only areas of indoor public service workplaces must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 13. Members of the public do not need to be vaccinated to access government services.

