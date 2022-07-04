Leanne Opuyes uses a spray bottle to mist her face while cooling off in the frigid Lynn Creek water in North Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 28, 2021. Heat warnings and special weather statements cover much of Yukon from the northwest to the southeast and Environment Canada says residents in the territory can’t expect much relief until at least mid-week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Leanne Opuyes uses a spray bottle to mist her face while cooling off in the frigid Lynn Creek water in North Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 28, 2021. Heat warnings and special weather statements cover much of Yukon from the northwest to the southeast and Environment Canada says residents in the territory can’t expect much relief until at least mid-week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Unseasonable heat prompts warnings, adds to growing wildfire risk in Yukon

About 6,000 lightning strikes are peppering the territory daily

Heat warnings and special weather statements cover much of Yukon and Environment Canada says residents of the territory can’t expect much relief until at least mid-week.

The weather office says temperatures up to 28 C are expected from Old Crow in the north to the Whitehorse and Watson Lake regions in the south.

The heat and widespread lightning storms have also contributed to more than 100 wildfires sparked since the start of the fire season and Environment Canada says smoke is reducing air quality in parts of central and northern Yukon.

A statement from Wildland Fire Management says 21 new blazes were reported in Yukon between Saturday and Sunday, with fire danger in the Whitehorse region ranked as extreme.

Eighty-five active fires were burning as of Sunday, with several fires of concern reported around Mayo and Keno City, while the statement says 6,000 lightning strikes are peppering the territory daily.

A cluster of fires about 20 kilometres east of Stewart Crossing forced an emergency evacuation of the Ethel Lake campground late Saturday and campfire bans now cover all of Yukon, although cooking fires are still allowed in road-accessible campgrounds.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Heat warnings posted for parts of B.C., Yukon but cooler conditions in the forecast

Climate changeYukon

Previous story
More than $140,000 raised for officers affected by Saanich bank shooting
Next story
Craig James trial: Crown seeks prison time while defence says public shaming enough

Just Posted

Tyson Pietsch, rodeo announcer, credited the Williams Lake Stampede Association for its emergency evacuation plan during the shooting incident and evacuation Sunday, July 3. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: ‘It was unreal’: Williams Lake Stampede Association rodeo announcer on July 3 shooting, evacuation

Court Smith, president of the Williams Lake Stampede Association, was one of the many volunteers still helping out on July 4 at the grounds after RCMP secured the scene of a shooting which abruptly ended the final moments of the Williams Lake Stampede on July 3. (Black Press Media video screenshot)
Williams Lake Stampede directors help vendors sidelined by crime scene investigation

RCMP released an image of Jordell Sellars in December, 2019 in relation to firearms offences. (RCMP photo)
Jordell Sellars, 33, charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting that left 2 injured

Spectators evacuate the grandstand after a shooting incident occurred in the trade fair area, behind the grandstand, at the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday, July 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Have you been impacted by shooting incident at the Williams Lake Stampede?