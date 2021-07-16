Two ships collided in Vancouver Harbour in 2019 after one lost power, but no one was injured and no pollutants were released. (Saga Monal)

Two ships collided in Vancouver Harbour in 2019 after one lost power, but no one was injured and no pollutants were released. (Saga Monal)

Unprepared ship, bad communication factors in B.C. ship crash: TSB

A report examines the 2019 crash of bulk carriers Caravos Harmony and Pan Acacia

The Transportation Safety Board says poor communication and unprepared equipment played key roles in a crash involving two tanker ships in the middle of Vancouver’s harbour.

The board has released its report examining the crash of the bulk carrier Caravos Harmony into another bulk carrier, the Pan Acacia, in 2019.

Both vessels were damaged, with the larger, anchored ship punctured just above the water line, but the report says no one was hurt and there was no spill of cargo or other pollutants.

It says strong currents pushed the Caravos Harmony as it entered the harbour, engine power couldn’t correct the swing and neither of the ships’ anchors had been prepared to drop, meaning they couldn’t be used as an emergency tactic to slow the vessel and drag it back on course.

The board says the ship’s captain also misunderstood the pilot’s commands and ordered release of the port anchor when it was finally ready, pulling the Caravos Harmony even further to the left, directly into the side of the motionless Pan Acacia.

A risk assessment by two organizations that manage ship pilots in B.C. led to changes in the way loaded bulk carriers are guided into Vancouver’s harbour on strong tides, and the report says ships are now allowed to refuel outside the harbour, cutting down on traffic in the busy waterway.

RELATED: No injuries, pollution in Vancouver Harbour ship collision: Transport Canada

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

TransportationTransportation Safety Board

Previous story
Wildfire season strikes a month early in B.C. with 1,100 blazes to date
Next story
Canada to have new refugee stream for journalists, others who defend human rights

Just Posted

The proposed Blackwater Gold Mine will be constructed and operated approximately 110 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof. (Artemis Gold Inc photo)
Artemis Gold receives early work permit for Blackwater Gold Project

Members of the Canim Lake Fire Brigade receive some pepperoni from Country Prime Meats’ Markus Springmann and Ulli Vogler. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Firefighters receive a tasty morning snack from Country Prime Meats

Ulkatcho First Nation evacuated members Roland, Diane and Kayden Paul get ready to board a bus to Prince George Wednesday evening. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Evacuees from 100 Mile area, Ulkatcho First Nation seek shelter, services in Williams Lake

Quesnel’s Pet Safe Coalition has been activated to help potential animal evacuees. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
City of Quesnel beginning to take regional evacuees in