Under B.C. regulations, only licensed health professionals who are registered with the college can administer Botox. (Pixabay photo)

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

An undercover sting has allegedly revealed that a Vancouver woman has been hosting Botox parties – despite not being a licensed health professional – and going against a previous court order, according to B.C.’s College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Undercover private investigators attended a “Botox and filler party” in Vancouver in February, and allegedly obtained video evidence that Maria Ezzati was administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash, the regulator claimed in a notice on Wednesday.

The college was granted an order from B.C. Supreme Court judge to search Ezzati’s property and said it will appear in court later in March to report on the items seized.

Under B.C. regulations, only licensed health professionals who are registered with the college can administer Botox.

Ezzati, who is a qualified physician in Ireland, was first placed on the regulator’s radar in April 2017 after officials were advised that she was administering cosmetic Botox and dermal fillers in her Vancouver office. The regulator obtained a court injunction against Ezzati, court documents read, which prohibited her from giving Botox injections as well as referring to herself as a doctor.

ALSO READ: ‘Dr. Lipjob’ avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

But Ezzati was back in court in 2018, after the college claimed Ezzati was going against the court order by setting up a storefront in Richmond, called CH Beauty Care. A B.C. Supreme Court judge found Ezzati in contempt for referring to herself as a doctor on her website, staybeautiful.info, which has since been taken down.

The college said on Wednesday it plans to put forward a fresh application in court to have Ezzati held in contempt for her most recent alleged conduct that violates the injunction.

“Receiving an injection of a prescription drug from an unlicensed practitioner is risky and has the potential for complications, including reaction to agents, infections, or greater harm due to human error,” Dr. Heidi Oetter, regulator CEO, said in a statement.

“There is no assurance that the practitioner is competent or qualified to provide treatment, or that the instruments and products being used were provided by a licensed manufacturer.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Doctors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018
Next story
Temporary service reductions planned for Anahim Lake airport

Just Posted

Silent Sky explores wonders of cosmos and humanity

Since the dawn of humanity, people have always been asking questions about our place in the world

Temporary service reductions planned for Anahim Lake airport

Once the runway length and related takeoff weight is addressed, regular schedule will be resumed

Blue Fins make waves at annual Cariboo Dental Clinic Smoke on the Water Swim Meet

In all, more than 100 swimmers with 75 attending from outside the community took part

Several vehicles broken into at Williams Lake Regional Airport

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them

Jepson Petroleum ranks third provincially for return collection facility in Williams Lake

Quesnel Jepson Petroleum Ltd. ranked sixth, Castle Fuels in 100 Mile House ranked 10th

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

B.C. man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

Doctors failing to wash their hands as much as they should, surveillance at hospitals show

Most Read