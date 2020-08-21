BC Parks rangers are monitoring Green Lake Provincial Park and other sites after complaints about people camping in day-use areas (AccessibleBC photo)

Unlawful campers targeted at Green Lake

Park rangers to monitor Green Lake and other provincial sites this week

BC Parks rangers will patrol Green Lake Provincial Park and other South Cariboo front-country parks this week following complaints that people are camping unlawfully in day-use areas and on boat launches.

If the situation persists, the B.C. government said it will consider closing the gates to day-use areas and, if warranted, may evict campers or ticket them. The move comes after the province was made aware that people were camping at boat launches and in day-use areas at Green Lake’s popular Arrowhead campsite.

“Using boat launches and day-use areas for overnight stays at Arrowhead is inappropriate and does lead to overcrowding and other issues. BC Parks staff and park operators will continue to address such issues, as for example through closing the gates to day-use areas at night if necessary,” a spokesman for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said in an email to the Free Press.

READ MORE: BC Parks doing some fuel-management projects on Green Lake’s Sunsetview site

The email said B.C. Parks are more popular than ever and the province is working to manage visitor numbers, such as by issuing free day-use passes at the most popular parks. Although new to BC Parks, managing day-use numbers is common in other park systems where demand exceeds capacity.

When the pilot project ends, BC Parks will conduct a full review and make necessary adjustments based on the feedback received this year. BC Parks is not aware of any major environmental damage caused by an increase in visitors to parks but remains concerned with the potential for environmental impacts from overuse.

“Visitor safety is our priority and the day-use pass pilot program allows us to safely manage the amount of people in busy parks to prevent crowding on trails, provide opportunities for physical distancing, and a much more enjoyable experience,” the email said.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: One driver arrested at scene, other critical after 100 Mile House highway crash

Just Posted

UPDATE: One driver arrested at scene, other critical after 100 Mile House highway crash

Police suspect drugs and alcohol a factor

Severe thunderstorm watch for Cariboo cities

Williams Lake and Quesnel are under a severe thunderstorm watch from Environment Canada

Boil water advisory in effect for Exeter businesses

Water line break may have resulted in dirt and sediment entering the system

New ag building nearly ready for opening at Quesnel’s Alex Fraser Park

The multi-purpose building features an upstairs lounge and ability to host community events

South Cariboo parents apprehensive about back-to-school plan

Some 100 Mile House parents haven’t decided if they will send their children to school

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Interior Health has zero new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 20

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Most Read