Unknown suspects steal $100 from 108 Building Supply

RCMP are currently investigating this break and enter which occurred sometime Monday night

100 Mile House RCMP are looking for leads after the 108 Building Supply was broken into Monday night.

Early in the morning of Sept. 14, RCMP responded to a report of the break and enter along Easzee Drive in 108 Mile Ranch. The complainant had arrived at work to find the front door window smashed and approximately $100 in change missing from the cash drawer.

The unknown suspect(s) stole nothing else of value. 108 Building Supply’s manager is currently reviewing security footage to find images of the suspect(s). An RCMP forensic search of the business found no clues or evidence left behind.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) and refer to file 2021-3852.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

