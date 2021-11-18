Union representing 500-plus Gibraltar Mine workers poised to strike Thursday afternoon if deal not reached

Unifor Local 3018 president said the union issued 72-hour strike notice on Monday, Nov. 15

Unifor Local 2018 issued 72-hour strike notice Monday, Nov. 15 for its workers at Gibraltar Mine north of Williams Lake . (Taseko Mines Ltd. photo)

If the union representing more than 500 workers at Gibraltar Mine does not reach a deal with the company by 1:50 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, it will go on strike, said Unifor Local 3018 president Curtis Finley.

“We issued 72-hour strike notice on Monday,” Finley confirmed Thursday morning.

“We are still in negotiations with the company as we speak. We will start our strike today if we don’t get a deal.”

At the end of October, union members voted 98 per cent in favour to strike at the mine, which is owned by Taseko Mines Ltd., giving the union a clear mandate.

The company and the union have been negotiations for several months.

Of the 700 people working at the mine, about 530 are unionized employees.

