Union office workers take job action

Across B.C., members of the Movement of United Professionals (Move UP) walked out as part of job action on Nov. 9.

The union, whose employees staff the BCGEU offices, served their employer with 72-hour strike notice after an “overwhelming rejection” of the BCGEU’s final offer to Move Up members.

The half-day of job action started at noon on Nov. 9 and will be followed up by further action, according to the union website.

“The employer was not able to address the critical issues our members have identified in a meaningful manner,” said Christy Slusarenko, Vice-President of MoveUP.

Local members of Move UP in Williams Lake were outside of the BCGEU office on First Avenue, supported by BC United Workers’ Union (UWU) and family.

“Basically, we are fighting for equality in wages and benefits just like everybody else,” said Stacey Ford, Move Up member and picketer. “We appreciate our voices being heard.”

The collective agreement between Move UP and the BCGEU expired at the end of March 2021.



