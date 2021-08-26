File photo

File photo

Unhappy customer starts ‘food fight’ outside Princeton hot dog truck

Police are not pursuing charges at this time

An unusual type of food fight broke out in front of a hot dog truck in Princeton, Saturday, Aug. 21.

According to police a disgruntled customer head-butted the truck’s operator. The cook then pinned the man to the ground while awaiting RCMP.

Sgt. Rob Hughes told the Spotlight that since both men engaged in a struggle “no assault charges are being pursued.” Both men involved agreed they did not want charges, he added.

The customer, who is 68 years old, purchased a hamburger from the food truck.

He returned to the concession to complain about the burger and received a refund.

On Saturday, at about 11:30 a.m., the upset diner once again visited the truck and challenged the operator to a fight.

Read More: How bad can a Princeton liquor store theft actually go?

Read More: Princeton RCMP seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Princeton

Previous story
IS says it targeted U.S. troops in Kabul attack
Next story
Afghanistan, pandemic cast a shadow over Liberal campaign efforts

Just Posted

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
Cariboo Fire Centre responds to concerns over rescinding of campire prohibition

Fight 4 Freedom participants protested at Williams Lake City Hall Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Photo submitted)
Opposition to COVID-19 vaccine passports puts pressure on Cariboo politicians

The Soda-Creek Macalister Road continues to be closed approximately 45 kilometres north of Williams Lake due to a slide in April 2020 as seen here on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
New website launched to inform public about Cariboo road recovery projects

A soccer ball sits on a grassy field. (Pixabay photo)
Interior Health reverses team sports restriction