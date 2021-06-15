Bingo is returning on Thursday, June 17 at Chances Signal Point in Williams Lake. (stock photo Pixabay)

‘Under the B,’: bingo is returning to Chances Signal Point in Williams Lake

Adjusted hours of operation will see bingo offered Thursday through Saturday

Chances Signal Point in Williams Lake will re-open the bingo portion of its gaming operations three days a week beginning Thursday, June 17.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment chief executive officer Tony Santo said in a new release the company is excited to welcome back some team members and customers.

“Gateway has worked collaboratively with all levels of government, local health officials, community leaders and BCLC to build robust health and safety plans that puts in place the best protocols to ensure public health is protected for employees and customers,” he said.

Bingo operations will be open Thursday through Saturday only.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the bingo sessions starting at 6 p.m.

Santo said they look forward to when the rest of the gaming amenities are permitted to re-open fully.

