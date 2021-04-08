The North Cariboo Community Campus in Quesnel is home to the College of New Caledonia and the University of Northern British Columbia. (File photo)

The North Cariboo Community Campus in Quesnel is home to the College of New Caledonia and the University of Northern British Columbia. (File photo)

UNBC to offer elementary education program in Quesnel

Students will take classes with peers in Terrace, complete placements in Quesnel

Aspiring teachers can now complete their education in Quesnel.

The University of Northern British Columbia announced on Thursday, April 8, it would be expanding their Bachelor of Education program to their south-central campus in Quesnel, pending UNBC senate approval.

The program will be taught in partnership with an already active program at UNBC’s Terrace campus. The five-semester course will focus on getting elementary school teacher candidates ready to teach.

“We are very happy to continue our working relationship with UNBC, and the local cohort will help us to address our future needs for teachers with knowledge of best teaching practices and the ability to meet the diverse individual needs of our students,” Quesnel School District superintendent Sue-Ellen Miller said in a news release.

Interim UNBC president Dr. Geoff Payne said the program is designed to reflect northern B.C., especially Indigenous populations.

“Offering this program in both Terrace and Quesnel highlights our commitment and value that our northern communities play in UNBC’s vision and mission,” he said. “This commitment ensures we are giving students the chance to complete their studies and practicum placements closer to home and at the same time meeting the need to train qualified teachers across the north.”

Students in Terrace and Quesnel will take classes at the same time, through a video link. They will also complete work placements inside their home communities, and meet as a group a few times.

“Elementary school educators not only teach children fundamental literacy and numeracy skills, they also teach their students how to learn and how to interact with the world around them,” UNBC Faculty of Human and Health Sciences Dean Dr. Shannon Wagner said.

The first students will begin in Quesnel in September of 2021. Applications are open every two years, with a deadline of June 1. Applications received before May 1 will get priority.

READ MORE: UNBC to host virtual convocation celebrations due to pandemic

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Post-secondary EducationQuesnel School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
53% of Canadians teetering the brink of insolvency: survey
Next story
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

Just Posted

The North Cariboo Community Campus in Quesnel is home to the College of New Caledonia and the University of Northern British Columbia. (File photo)
UNBC to offer elementary education program in Quesnel

Students will take classes with peers in Terrace, complete placements in Quesnel

Chilcotin rancher Doug Schuk, left, is vaccinated by nurse practitioner Patrice Gordon at the Tatla Lake Community Hall COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, April 6. (Photo submitted)
COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Cariboo-Chilcotin

A larger vaccination clinic will open at TRU Williams Lake on Monday, April 12

Anahim Lake rancher Dave Brace is the new president for the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association. (Photo submitted)
OUR HOMETOWN: Home on the range

Anahim Lake rancher Dave Brace enjoys the ranching lifestyle

A death at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna was reported in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak April 7. (Google Maps)
Death at Kelowna care home among Interior Health COVID numbers

91 new cases, outbreak over in one unit at Kelowna General Hospital

It was a stormy day in Williams Lake Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo)
Spring comes in like a lion to the lakecity, bringing thunder and lightning

Residents hoping for warmer weather can look forward to next week

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Surrey’s Joy Chapman in a video of her working on scales before her successful world-record attempt to sing the lowest female note. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

‘I’m going to do another attempt to smash the record,’ Surrey’s Joy Chapman promises

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky is warning residents never to approach wildlife on their own. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen an animal in distress should immediately call the 24 hr RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man who took wild bear cubs to a Grand Forks motel may face charges

‘They’ll never have the chance to be bears,’ said Conservation Officer Mark Walkoksy

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is silhouetted against B.C. Place stadium while walking over a pedestrian bridge on False Creek, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Experts say COVID variants likely make up 40% of B.C.’s cases, double what officials have disclosed

The B.1.1.7 variant alone makes up a third of B.C.’s cases. It’s expected to reach 60%, catching up with Ontario in about a month.

Campbell River city council will continue its 2020 policy of waiving late fees and NSFs. (Mirror File photo)
53% of Canadians teetering the brink of insolvency: survey

A majority of Canadians admit they’re just $200 away from not being able to pay their monthly bills

A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Fundraiser underway for April Parisian billboards

GoFundMe goal is on the way to $25,000.

The new 3,500 hectare conservancy in Tahltan territory is located next to Mount Edziza Provincial Park. (BC Parks Photo)
New conservancy protects sacred Tahltan land in northwest B.C.

Project is a collaboration between Skeena Resources, conservation groups and the TCG

Most Read