UBC’s Centre for Rural Health Research has released a summary of its ongoing rural health survey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC, SFU move classes online amid coronavirus spread

University of Victoria has not cancelled classes.

Two of B.C.’s largest universities have announced they are moving all classes online amid concerns over COVID-19.

Simon Fraser University and the University of B.C. said campuses will remain open, however classes will be hosted virtually.

UBC said the change will be effective until the end of term.

“We understand this shift in delivery will have a significant impact on our community and you have many questions, UBC president Santa J. Ono said in a statement. “I would ask for your patience as we seek to answer those questions.”

He added that the decision to transition to online classes is not due to any confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus, but instead in response to recommendations by B.C. health officials.

University of Victoria has not announced any similar moves, but has cancelled classes that include more than 250 attendees.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Friday that a ban on large gatherings will be upgraded to a ministerial order, a day after the B.C. government announced the restriction.

READ ALSO: UVic students call for closure of campus due to COVID-19

On Thursday, Selkirk College told students to stay home if they experience coughing, catch a fever or have difficulty breathing.

Sixty-four people in B.C. have become infected by the novel coronavirus, including one man who has died.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Williams Lake launches new website

Just Posted

Interior Health confirms testing for coronavirus underway at a number of community locations

Residents must call ahead to their health care providers first

SD 27 superintendent urges families to self isolate if travelling over spring break

At this point there currently are no plans to extend spring break: Van der Mark

City of Williams Lake birthday tea on Monday, March 16

First started in 1996, this event is put on each year to recognize the ‘birthday’ of Williams Lake

Powder Kings reflect on spectacular season as annual family fun day set to go Saturday

“We usually get about 100 people there, so it’s a lot of fun for the entire family.”

Williams Lake bantam provincials cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

This will include the BC Bantam Tier 2 Championships, which were slated to begin with games Sunday

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

UBC, SFU move classes online amid coronavirus spread

University of Victoria has not cancelled classes.

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

John Horgan asks for ferry passengers to stay in their cars

Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Most Read