A survey of rural and remote community residents in B.C. is underway to gain an understanding of COVID-19 responses. (Tracy Holmes photo)

UBC researchers surveying rural and remote B.C. residents about COVID-19 response

The online survey is anonymous and takes 15 minutes to complete

Authors of an online survey about COVID-19 experiences and responses in rural and remote B.C. communities will be using the results to support rural health care planning.

Designed by a team of researchers from the Centre for Rural Health Research within the Department of Family Practice at the University of British Columbia, the survey is anonymous and has so far has been filled out by more than 300 people across the province.

The team is also conducting phone interviews.

With funding from Canada’s Strategy for Patient-Oriented Research and through the Rural Co-ordination Centre of B.C., the team is doing a rural evidence review to work with rural citizens to provide high-quality and useful evidence for rural health care planning in B.C.

“To do this, we ask rural citizens about the health care priorities that matter the most to their communities and share what we learn with policy- and decision-makers, and rural communities across the province,” noted a news statement about the project.

The RER is being led by Dr. Jude Kornelsen, Co-Director of the Centre for Rural Health Research and Associate Professor within the Department of Family Practice at the University of British Columbia.

The findings will also be shared with the B.C. Ministry of Health and the Health Authorities to support rural health care planning.

The survey is available on an ongoing basis, with no established end date as of yet.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests next week, but what will that look like?

Just Posted

B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests next week, but what will that look like?

As B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan enters Phase Two on Tuesday, restaurants have some challenges ahead

UBC researchers surveying rural and remote B.C. residents about COVID-19 response

The online survey is anonymous and takes 15 minutes to complete

Injured mountain biker rescued by emergency responders in Williams Lake

CCSAR and BC Emergency Health Service crews were called to Fox Mountain Saturday

CRD Board Highlights: Hospital board receives nine items for consent calendar

A full list of reports and items is available on the meeting agenda

Bird Blitz at Home offers chance to enjoy nature from comfort of own backyard

Whether from your backyard, balcony or garden, Birds Canada is asking: what birds can you find?

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

PHOTOS: Snowbirds fly over parts of B.C.

The Canadian military demonstration squadron flew low over Salmon Arm.

First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

Vaccine development and testing could take years, according to the World Health Organization

PHOTOS: 101-year-old B.C. veteran completes 101 laps, raises nearly $150,000 for charity

‘I knew I could do it and I’ve done it,’ centenarian says

Overdoses ‘sadly normalized’ in British Columbia: addictions minister

B.C. was starting to see a drop in overdose-related deaths by the end of 2019

‘Risk is greatest in groups, indoors’: B.C. sees 21 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Of those battling the virus, 49 are in hospital

BC Conservation Officers to patrol recreation sites over long weekend

COs will be monitoring sites for compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and day-use-only rule

‘Don’t expect justice or fairness’: B.C. author wins prize for book on sexism in military school

Kate Armstrong’s debut book The Stone Frigate has been shortlisted for a national writing award

Most Read