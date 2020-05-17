UBC researchers surveying rural and remote B.C. residents about COVID-19 response

The online survey is anonymous and takes 15 minutes to complete

Authors of an online survey about COVID-19 experiences and responses in rural and remote B.C. communities will be using the results to support rural health care planning.

Designed by a team of researchers from the Centre for Rural Health Research within the Department of Family Practice at the University of British Columbia, the survey is anonymous and has so far has been filled out by more than 300 people across the province.

The team is also conducting phone interviews.

With funding from Canada’s Strategy for Patient-Oriented Research and through the Rural Co-ordination Centre of B.C., the team is doing a rural evidence review to work with rural citizens to provide high-quality and useful evidence for rural health care planning in B.C.

“To do this, we ask rural citizens about the health care priorities that matter the most to their communities and share what we learn with policy- and decision-makers, and rural communities across the province,” noted a news statement about the project.

The RER is being led by Dr. Jude Kornelsen, Co-Director of the Centre for Rural Health Research and Associate Professor within the Department of Family Practice at the University of British Columbia.

The findings will also be shared with the B.C. Ministry of Health and the Health Authorities to support rural health care planning.

