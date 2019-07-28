UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

U.S. President Donald Trump has lashed out against Rep. Elijah Cummings on Twitter, calling Cummings’ seventh district of Baltimore the “worst run” in the country. (AP)

The president of a B.C. university has waded into U.S. politics with a tweet defending Baltimore the day after U.S. President Donald Trump called it a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

University of B.C. president Santa J. Ono tweeted he was “proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore” after Trump said Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district was the “worst run” across the U.S.

I am proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore during my years on the faculty of the Johns Hopkins University. — Santa J. Ono (@ubcprez) July 28, 2019

Ono used to live in Baltimore when he was on the faculty of John Hopkins University.

His comments against Cummings, who leads multiple investigations of the president’s governmental dealings, drew swift condemnation from Democrats, including would-be presidential rivals. Statements from a spokesman for the state’s Republican governor and from the lieutenant governor defended Cummings’ district and its people.

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Trump called Cummings a “brutal bully” after his public tongue-lashing of top Homeland Security officials over conditions for migrants detained along the southern border.

“As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded,” Trump tweeted. “Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019

Cummings replied directly to Trump on Twitter, saying, “Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbours. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.”

