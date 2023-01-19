Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. In 2022, ICBC rejected 3,135 personalized licence plate applications. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. In 2022, ICBC rejected 3,135 personalized licence plate applications. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

‘U2SLOW’, ‘GAS PIG’, ‘WT TRASH’: ICBC rejected 3,135 licence plates last year

Slogans can be denied for being discriminatory or sexually suggestive, among other things

ICBC received close to 10,000 personalized licence plate requests last year, a whopping one-third of which were rejected.

A large portion of the 3,135 denied slogans were turned down because of issues with the application or because the licence plate already exists, but around 300 had more unique reasons for rejection.

ICBC says “objectionable” slogans can be denied for a number of reasons, including if they’re discriminatory, sexually suggestive, derogatory, refer to violence or weapons, incentivize dangerous driving, or copy a brand name.

Some of the more humorous, and appropriate, ones include:

  • M-PIGGY
  • VIRUS
  • U2SLOW
  • HELL NO
  • VOODOO
  • PIRACY
  • GAS PIG
  • 66SIX
  • FAST AF
  • SLICKK
  • BUDBOY
  • OG LIFE
  • SO HIGH
  • NARCOS
  • GANSTA
  • NOVAX
  • WT TRASH

A full list of all the rejected plates can be found at icbc.com. ICBC recommends drivers review guidelines before submitting applications.

