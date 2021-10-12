Mexican security officers open the main gate of the international border bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, after its partial reopening Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. A new trilateral poll suggests U.S. residents are far more worried about reopening the land border with Mexico than they are about letting Canadians drive into the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Fernando Llano

Mexican security officers open the main gate of the international border bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, after its partial reopening Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. A new trilateral poll suggests U.S. residents are far more worried about reopening the land border with Mexico than they are about letting Canadians drive into the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Fernando Llano

U.S. residents fear reopened Mexican border more than Canadian one, poll suggests

Leger finds 29 per cent of U.S. respondents were fearful about the Canada-U.S. border

A new poll suggests U.S. residents are far more worried about reopening the land border with Mexico than they are about letting Canadians drive south.

The poll, conducted by Leger for the University of Manitoba and Metropolis North America, found just 29 per cent of U.S. respondents were fearful about the Canada-U.S. border.

By comparison, 52.2 per cent of the survey’s 3,714 American participants said they were very or somewhat worried about relaxing land travel restrictions between the U.S. and Mexico.

Non-essential land travel into the U.S. has been prohibited since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Those restrictions, which have been renewed on a monthly basis ever since, are scheduled to expire Oct. 21.

Canada began allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents to cross the land border in August.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Should Ottawa be making a bigger fuss about Canada-U.S. border restrictions?

Coronavirustravel

Previous story
Ex-conservation officer says ‘armed police’ don’t belong in B.C.’s wildlife response
Next story
VIDEO: Dory, pup born to seal hit by boat, ready to be released into the wild

Just Posted

Intensive care unit at a U.S. hospital. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
COVID-19 infection, illness still critical for Northern B.C. hospitals

The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)
Northern Lights dazzle in skies over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night

Six properties in the Green Acres Mobile Home Park remain under an evacuation order. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Geotech report expected this week for evacuated homes at Green Acres Mobile Home Park

When gathering in your garden produce, if you have any excess you might consider taking it to the centre to share it with the seniors. (Photo submitted)
SMART55: Extra garden produce donations welcome at seniors centre