The Ford 350 truck and 25-foot boat were taken from a motel parking lot sometime early Wednesday. Photo submitted

U.S. couple ‘devastated’ truck and boat stolen in Williams Lake overnight

Family from Oregon appealing for assistance to help find stolen items

An American couple is devastated after their F350 pickup truck, trailer, boat and personal belongings were stolen from a motel parking lot early Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Williams Lake.

Roberta Jantz of Scio, Oregon said her parents, Kathy and Jim Jantz, were on their way home after a trip to Alaska when they stopped for the night on Tuesday in Williams Lake.

“It is so heartbreaking,” Roberta told the Tribune Wednesday morning. “They are at the Super 8 Motel in Williams Lake. I am trying to reach out and get the word out. I feel so helpless from down here.”

Kathy said they named the boat after their son’s little girl, Charley Ke.

“She is our only granddaughter,” she added.

Roberta said the family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons responsible and/or the return of the stolen property.

“If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the people responsible or the stolen property, please contact local law enforcement or the Williams Lake Tribune,” Roberta said.

“I am beyond devastated for my parents, but hold out hope that the power of people coming together can help them in their time of need. And of course I would be forever grateful for any help or positive thoughts sent their way. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

It was her parents’ first time taking the boat out, Roberta said.

“They were making their way home after being on the boat for the last two months fishing. It was their first real big adventure.”

Kathy said she and Jim live in a small logging and farming community.

Williams Lake RCMP confirmed the truck and 25-foot boat were stolen sometime overnight and are asking anyone with information to contact the detachment at 250-392-6211.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The 2007 North River 25-foot Seahawk Offshore with twin 115 Yamaha motors.

Jim and Kathy Jantz with their granddaughter Charley who they named their boat after. Photo submitted

The 2000 white Ford F-350, four-door short bed with Oregon plates XTK O39. It has a white canopy with two swing doors on the back.

Previous story
‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Just Posted

U.S. couple ‘devastated’ truck and boat stolen in Williams Lake overnight

Family from Oregon appealing for assistance to help find stolen items

A community in crisis: Lac la Hache

The citizens of Lac la Hache had a meeting with the local… Continue reading

Sloughing of embankment results in vehicles, tank falling into river valley

City of Williams Lake staff working with government ministries and businesses to address the problem

42nd annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair wants you!

Think you might have just canned the best pickles ever?

Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League geared up for year-end tournament

“It’s been a great year and we’re looking forward to this weekend,” Barbondy said.

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Victoria father charged with double murder of his daughters takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Fourth installment to feature Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

Catholic church buys $7.5M equestrian facility in B.C., plans ‘agri-retreat’ centre

Church hopes to grow crops, host students and others on Bradner property

New regulations require training for B.C. addiction recovery homes

Inspections, standards replace ‘wild west,’ Judy Darcy says

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

66% of B.C. residents want opt-out system for organ donation: poll

Support was lowest in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces

B.C. rainbow crosswalk covered in mysterious black substance

Black substance spilled intentionally near Vancouver Island school and difficult to remove

Most Read