Two women vie for CRD Area E director seat

General voting day will be April 7, 2018.

Two women will be squaring off in the Cariboo Regional District’s upcoming Area E byelection next month.

Angie Delainey and Melynda Neufeld were nominated to run for Electoral Area E Director.

The announcement was made at 4 p.m. on March 2 by Alice Johnston, Chief Election Officer for the Cariboo Regional District.

Advance polling will be available at the CRD’s Williams Lake office on March 28 and April 3, 2018. General voting day will be April 7, 2018. Polling station locations will be announced closer to the date.

Area E is the South Lakeside/Dog Creek area which has a population of approximately 4,129 people.

Regional services include land use planning, weed control, waste management, building inspection, bylaw enforcement, library system, corporate administration and electoral area administration.

Sub-regional services include Central Cariboo Arts and Culture, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, Central Cariboo Leisure Services, Central Cariboo Cemetery Services and Central Cariboo Victim Services.

Local services include street lighting along Gun-A-Noot Street, Esler Street and Shaw Road.

The nomination period for candidates began at 9 a.m. on Feb. 20, 2018 and closed at 4 p.m. on March 2, 2018.

The Tribune is in conversation with both the candidates and will have more details about them and their campaigns in the near future.

The byelection was called after Area E director Byron Kemp passed away Jan. 15.

Read more: CRD directors, former colleagues mourn director Byron Kemp

Merritt council rejects students' rainbow crosswalk idea, lawyers offer space

