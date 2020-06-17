A water main break adjacent to the Tolko truck wash on Hodgson Road has been repaired temporarily, but will need a saddle replacement. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Two Williams Lake water main breaks slated for permanent repairs

They resulted in no interruption of service except for golf course’s fire hydrants, one washroom

Two water main breaks near Hodgson Road and Highway 20 in Williams Lake did not leave anyone without water, but will require major repairs.

The first break was near the Tolko truck wash on Hodgson Road in a line that feeds the Woodland reservoir and supplies water to Westridge and the golf course, said the city’s manager of public works Pat Mahood.

“We repaired it temporarily but a saddle replacement will be needed in the long-term.”

The second break is adjacent to Highway 20 in a well-known slide area.

Read more: Cariboo flood-damaged road repairs surpass $12 million

“That pipe runs under the highway in a sleeve,” Mahood said. “It needs a design from an engineer, which is in process. There is a looped line there that feeds into the lower golf course area in Zone 1.”

There was no service interruption as a result of that break, except to a number of fire hydrants at the golf course and one of the washrooms located on the course.

Meanwhile the City, its contractors and Sugar Cane Archaeology continue to work in the river valley where a state of local emergency was declared in April due to flooding.

At the regular council meeting Tuesday, June 16, chief administrative officer Milo MacDonald said the City’s emergency operations centre is now operating in a unified command mode for the river valley response that represents all the affected parties — Ministry of Environment, Williams Lake Indian Band, Emergency Management BC and the City of Williams Lake.

“We have had great support from the province,” MacDonald said.

Read more: Williams Lake river valley emergency response $7.5 million price tag so far


