Two Williams Lake elementary schools added to growing list of confirmed COVID-19 exposures

Mountview and Cataline elementary school families received notices from SD27

COVID-19 exposure notices went home Monday, Jan. 18 to families of children in two elementary schools in Williams Lake.

School District 27 sent out a letter to parents of Mountview Elementary School noting a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.

A second letter was sent to families of Cataline Elementary School where there was also a confirmed COVID-19 positive case.

Contact tracers were busy Monday contacting all involved, and those needing to isolate have been contacted.

On Friday, Jan. 15, families of Columneetza Campus were notified of a COVID-19 positive case that was identified at that school involving a Grade 7 class.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the Cariboo Chilcotin in recent weeks, prompting the BC Emergency Health Services to deploy the Major Incident Response Team (MIRRT) which was developed as part of its COVID-19 pandemic response efforts.

Read More: B.C.'s rapid response paramedics deployed to Williams Lake as COVID-19 cases climb

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

