Two holdover fires popped up in the burned area of last summer’s Riske Creek wildfire. BC Wildfire image

Two small holdover fires discovered near Riske Creek

Two wildfires discovered Wednesday in the Cariboo are listed as being out of control

Two wildfires discovered Wednesday in the Chilcotin are listed as being out of control by the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The fires are located at Bald Mountain in the Riske Creek area southwest of Williams Lake, and both are listed as being .15 hectares in size.

While the BC Wildfire website noted the fires are human-caused, Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek said they are technically holdover fires that are located within the burned area of last summer’s Riske Creek fire.

“They are basically piles of sawdust that popped up,” Skrepnek explained. “We’ve got crews setting up sprinklers and probes to saturate them with water and they will back out there with heavy equipment on Thursday morning.”

The fires show up on the map because they are technically fires and people might see them and the BC Wildfire Service wants to be transparent, he added.

