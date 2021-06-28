Two-vehicle crash claims two lives in Williams Lake

Emergency crews were called to the crash Sunday, June 27 at 7:34 p.m.

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Gibbon Road and Richard Road, located off Dog Creek Road, claimed the lives of two people Sunday night in Williams Lake. (Google Maps)

A fatal crash Sunday, June 27 in Williams Lake claimed the lives of two people.

Williams Lake RCMP said at 7:34 p.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Gibbon Road and Richard Road.

“Upon arrival, police discover to people, an adult man and woman were deceased. A Volkswagen Golf was travelling south, making a left hand turn onto Gibbon road when the vehicle was struck by a Honda Pilot travelling west on Gibbon Road,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP, noted in a news release.

Both occupants of the Volkswagen died at the scene and the occupants of the Honda received non-life threatening injuries.

Saunderson said the investigation is ongoing and the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWilliams Lake