A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Gibbon Road and Richard Road, located off Dog Creek Road, claimed the lives of two people Sunday night in Williams Lake. (Google Maps)

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Gibbon Road and Richard Road, located off Dog Creek Road, claimed the lives of two people Sunday night in Williams Lake. (Google Maps)

Two-vehicle crash claims two lives in Williams Lake

Emergency crews were called to the crash Sunday, June 27 at 7:34 p.m.

A fatal crash Sunday, June 27 in Williams Lake claimed the lives of two people.

Williams Lake RCMP said at 7:34 p.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Gibbon Road and Richard Road.

“Upon arrival, police discover to people, an adult man and woman were deceased. A Volkswagen Golf was travelling south, making a left hand turn onto Gibbon road when the vehicle was struck by a Honda Pilot travelling west on Gibbon Road,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP, noted in a news release.

Both occupants of the Volkswagen died at the scene and the occupants of the Honda received non-life threatening injuries.

Saunderson said the investigation is ongoing and the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
Nearly 30 per cent of respondents broke COVID-19 restrictions: Canada-wide survey
Next story
Software glitch contributed to fatal naval helicopter crash that killed six

Just Posted

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Gibbon Road and Richard Road, located off Dog Creek Road, claimed the lives of two people Sunday night in Williams Lake. (Google Maps)
Two-vehicle crash claims two lives in Williams Lake

McLeese Lake was busy Sunday, June 27, as people flocked to the water to find ways to keep cool as a heat wave continues to grip B.C. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Persisting heat wave breaks temperature records for Williams Lake

Roger Harris of Bella Coola displays where his allegiance lays as the Montreal Canadiens prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals June 28, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin Coast hockey fans ready to cheer for Carey Price in Stanley Cup finals

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League
Kootenay International Junior Hockey League open to Cariboo expansion talks